Thiago Silva and his family are flying to London for the first time since the Brazilian's move to Chelsea was confirmed.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Blues in late August with an option of a further year after leaving Paris Saint-Germain following eight seasons with the club.

After finishing the Champions League final, Silva went on holiday with his family, but they are now flying to England ahead of the new season getting underway next week.

Taking to Instagram, his wife Belle Silva posted a video of them en route to London.

Silva could link up with the rest of the squad later this week as many return from international duty ahead of the season opener against Brighton on the south coast next Monday.

Whether or not Silva is included in the Blues' defence on Monday will remain unclear until Frank Lampard's takes to the media ahead of the visit to the Amex Stadium.

He previously added his excitement of joining the club and is looking to challenge for titles during his stay at Chelsea.

"I am so happy to be joining Chelsea," Silva said last month. "I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours.

"See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon."

