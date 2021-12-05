'It’s Difficult to Take' - Thiago Silva Comments on Chelsea's Performance in West Ham Defeat

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has spoken on his side's performance in their defeat to city rivals West Ham on Saturday.

Despite leading the game twice the Blues lost 3-2 at the London Stadium, with Arthur Masuaku's freak goal earning the hosts all three points.

Silva scored his second goal of the season, doubling his overall tally in blue since joining last summer.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the match, Silva commented on his team's performance which saw them dominate possession for the majority of the game.

“It’s the first time this season we have conceded three goals in the same match. We played much better than we did in the game before (at Watford).

“But a team on our level can’t allow them to win a match like that, one we had under control. It’s difficult to take this defeat but we must keep our heads up.”

Chelsea kicked off the game top of the Premier League, but defeat on the road and results elsewhere mean they now find themselves third behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Silva opened the scoring for the Blues in the first half, heading in past Lukasz Fabianski from a Mason Mount corner. Edouard Mendy conceded a penalty soon after and Manuel Lanzini equalised from the spot.

On the stroke of half time, Mount regained the lead for the visitors. However, Jarrod Bowen's low strike levelled the scoring 11 minutes into the second half.

West Ham won all three points late on through Masuaku's wayward cross.

