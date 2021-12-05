'We Have to Take More Care' - Thiago Silva Reacts to Chelsea's Defeat Against West Ham

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has given his thoughts on his side's loss to West Ham United on Saturday.

The Blues lost 3-2 to the Hammers at the London Stadium despite leading the game twice, with Arthur Masuaku's late goal sealing the three points for the hosts.

Silva scored his second goal of the season against Chelsea's London rivals, equalling his tally for last season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, the Brazilian commented on his side's second Premier League loss of the season which has also seen them lose their spot at the top of the table.

“Normally it would have been a draw. It’s not like West Ham created lots of opportunities, we gave them two goals.

“We have to take more care because that’s two or three matches now where we have given the opposition a goal. But we played okay, we kept the ball well and tried to control the match.

“The first and third goals were a bit unlikely, a bit difficult to explain. I don’t think the third was a shot, he was trying to cross the ball and it went in the goal.”

IMAGO / Focus Images

Silva opened the scoring after heading in from a Mason Mount corner in the first half. Manuel Lanzini equalised from the spot shortly after, before Mount regained the lead for the Blues on the stroke of half time.

Jarrod Bowen then levelled the scoring after the interval, with Masuaku's freak goal in the latter stages of the game winning it for West Ham.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube