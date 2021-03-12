Thiago Silva hands Chelsea injury blow after suffering setback in training ahead of Leeds United clash

Thiago Silva has handed Thomas Tuchel an injury blow after the Chelsea defender suffered a setback in training ahead of their Premier League clash against Leeds United.

Silva, 36, has been struggling with a thigh injury which he sustained in February against Tottenham Hotspur and his return date has continued to be pushed back in recent weeks.

In his absence Chelsea have managed well at the back. Andreas Christensen has stepped into the side and been exemplary, giving Tuchel a selection dilemma when Silva does return.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel delivered an update on the Brazilian's fitness on Friday ahead of the Blues trip to Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

He said: "Thiago had a little setback in training at the end of the training session, the day before yesterday, he felt at the very end something around the same area where he was injured so we had to take him off.

"He's back into a transition phase but not back in team training so he will be out."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea will be hoping that he will return to full fitness soon and it could suggest that Wednesday's Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid could also come too soon for the Brazilian.

The trust he has shown in Cesar Azpilicueta, Christensen and Antonio Rudiger looks set to continue, and they have earned the right to keep their places in the team. Tuchel will be hoping Chelsea's impressive defensive record continues on Saturday.

He also confirmed Tammy Abraham would miss the trip to Yorkshire with an ongoing ankle problem.

