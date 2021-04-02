Thiago Silva hands Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea fitness boost ahead of West Brom clash

Thiago Silva has handed Chelsea a welcome boost after Thomas Tuchel confirmed the Brazilian would be available for selection to face West Brom.

The 36-year-old has been out of action in recent weeks due to a thigh problem but will return back into the fold against the Baggies on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel confirmed the boost in his pre-match press conference on Friday after showcasing his happiness at all of his defenders being fit.

He said: "Yes, it is the best situation you can have as a manager to be able to substitute players or replace players who need a break without a loss of quality, without a lack of results, that's very good. It is a good feeling for the confidence of all of them.

"Tomorrow, Thiago is available and back on track and fit. It is the same for the goalkeepers. We have good competitions and now we enter a crucial moment in the season. It is very important to have these selections as we need everyone available to compete on our levels."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante against West Brom after he picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with France. Tuchel expects the Frenchman to be sidelined for the next couple of games.

Tuchel added: "It's very likely it's too soon," on returning against Porto.

"He is doing individual training and from then on you can do the maths. Tomorrow he will miss the game and can't be in the squad. Then we arrive on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the game, so that leaves us with only three days.

"He has a little muscle injury, as was communicated from the national team. So my realistic approach is to think after Porto and to think about the second game against Porto."

