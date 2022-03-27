Skip to main content
Thiago Silva Heaps Praise on Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta for Leadership Qualities

Thiago Silva has heaped praise on Chelea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, highlighting his leadership qualities and support as key attributed.

The pair have formed an impressive relationship in defence for Chelsea, along with Antonio Rudiger in Thomas Tuchel's back three.

Speaking to DAZN, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo, Silva has hailed the leadership qualities of Azpilicueta.

"Azpilicueta, since my arrival, was one of my main supports," Silva said. "There are a number of players who have the qualities to be captain, he is one of them. He is a player who tries to unite, tries to help others.

"He’s a spectacular player, a super-professional who certainly deserves to be where he is. Azpilicueta has tremendous qualities."

Azpilicueta, who is out of contract in the summer, has been linked with a departure as Barcelona look likely to be his next destination.

However, it is thought that the incoming Chelsea owners will have enough time to offer the captain a new deal once they take over from Roman Abramovich after Raine named four preferred bidders.

The praise from Silva comes after Azpilicueta labelled the Brazilian legend as an inspiration.

He previously said: "He’s a great inspiration to keep working.

"He’s so professional, he takes care of his body and the way he behaves is a great example to everybody – the young lads as well as the senior lads, who are more experienced."

The pair will be hopeful of spending at least another season together as Silva has already earned himself a year extension on his Chelsea contract.

