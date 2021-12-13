Thiago Silva Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Head Coach Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has heaped praise on Thomas Tuchel, who was his manager at PSG before joining the Blues last season.

The 37-year-old has been on fine form for the Blues since signing for the club, lifting the Champions League at the end of his first season in London and earning himself a one year extension.

Speaking to Chelsea's official Fifth Stand app, Silva opened up on Tuchel as a manager and person.

IMAGO / Colorsport

He said: "First of all, Tuchel is an excellent coach. Tactically, technically, and on the mental side, he is first rate – but the other thing about him is how he is as a human being. He really just is an incredible guy."

The veteran continued to discuss the importance of Brazil national team manager Tite alongside Tuchel, helping him to enjoy his football as he gets older.

"They are just two great guys and I find it very easy to speak about their human side. In my career, I’ve had great managers, but they’re really at the very top," he continued.

"It’s just an honour to play for them and I hope I continue to repay them – to be able to make the World Cup in 2022 with Brazil is a source of motivation for me and, of course, to continue bringing silverware to Chelsea."



Silva has already won the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup at Chelsea but will be hoping to add to his collection this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube