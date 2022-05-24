Skip to main content

Thiago Silva Hints at Extending Chelsea Contract for Fourth Year

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has hinted at the possibility of extending his stay at Stamford Bridge to a fourth year.

The 37-year-old earned another year extension, having joined the club back in 2020.

Speaking to Chelsea's programme, via Independent, Silva admitted he is a fan of his one-year rolling contracts as he eyes a fourth year with the Blues.

Silva has been one of the standout players for Chelsea this season, making 48 appearances and playing just under 4,000 minutes in the campaign despite being the oldest player in the squad.

When asked about his contract situation, Silva admitted: “I was happy to accept for a second season and now a third - and who knows, maybe even a fourth after that!"

The defender then continued to admit that he is happy at Chelsea, feeling at home with his family in London.

“I’m happy here, my family is happy and that helps a lot because when I go outside of the pitch, it can only go well as well. I feel good in London. I feel at home," he continued.

“Even when I first came to London, I feel at home inside the stadium, I felt the love from the fans on social media and that goes a long way. We play well when we feel at home.”

Chelsea will be hoping Silva can continue to be ever-reliable as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen depart at the end of the season, leaving the Blues in a defensive crisis.

