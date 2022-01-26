Thiago Silva Hoping to Avoid Chelsea 2012 Repeat in Club World Cup

Thiago Silva has revealed that he is looking to avoid a repeat of Chelsea's 2012 Club World Cup defeat when the Blues compete in the tournament next month.

The Blues fell to defeat at the hands of Brazilian side Corinthians under Rafa Benitez just months after lifting the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

Speaking to Joao Castelo-Branco, Silva opened up on his ambitions to avoid a repeat of the 2012 final.

Challenging his team to win the trophy for the first time, he said: "You can be sure that Chelsea are going strong, and we're going to be prepared. I hope the team can be more successful than the last time they faced Corinthians. Let's hope this time is different."

The 37-year-old is looking to win the trophy for the first time in his career, adding to the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup trophies that he has already collected in his time at Chelsea.

"It's special of course, it's the first time I’m participating in it. So much so that I already lost the Libertadores final there in Brazil, so I didn't have the opportunity to participate in the Club World Cup," he continued.

"And like any other player, we are marked by titles. For the contribution we have to the team to win these titles. And I want to win, of course, I want my name to be more and more marked in this club."

Chelsea have two weeks off before facing Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and then the Blues travel to Abu Dhabi for the competition.

