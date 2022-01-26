Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thiago Silva Hoping to Avoid Chelsea 2012 Repeat in Club World Cup

Thiago Silva has revealed that he is looking to avoid a repeat of Chelsea's 2012 Club World Cup defeat when the Blues compete in the tournament next month.

The Blues fell to defeat at the hands of Brazilian side Corinthians under Rafa Benitez just months after lifting the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

Speaking to Joao Castelo-Branco, Silva opened up on his ambitions to avoid a repeat of the 2012 final.

imago1009370600h

Challenging his team to win the trophy for the first time, he said: "You can be sure that Chelsea are going strong, and we're going to be prepared. I hope the team can be more successful than the last time they faced Corinthians. Let's hope this time is different."

Read More

The 37-year-old is looking to win the trophy for the first time in his career, adding to the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup trophies that he has already collected in his time at Chelsea.

imago1009394823h

"It's special of course, it's the first time I’m participating in it. So much so that I already lost the Libertadores final there in Brazil, so I didn't have the opportunity to participate in the Club World Cup," he continued.

"And like any other player, we are marked by titles. For the contribution we have to the team to win these titles. And I want to win, of course, I want my name to be more and more marked in this club."

Chelsea have two weeks off before facing Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and then the Blues travel to Abu Dhabi for the competition.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009370600h
News

Thiago Silva Sends Message to Chelsea Players Ahead of Club World Cup

just now
imago1009370600h
News

Thiago Silva Hoping to Avoid Chelsea 2012 Repeat in Club World Cup

45 minutes ago
imago1009104285h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have 'No Expectation' of Emerson Palmieri Returning From Lyon Loan

1 hour ago
imago1009370600h
News

Thiago Silva Eyeing Club World Cup Glory With Chelsea

9 hours ago
imago1009227405h (1)
News

Report: Chelsea Fearful of Rudiger, Christensen & Azpilicueta Departures

10 hours ago
imago1009370600h
News

Thiago Silva Reveals Delight to Secure Chelsea Contract Extension

10 hours ago
imago1009092747h
News

Report: Chelsea Trying to Convince Christensen & Azpilicueta to Extend Deals Amid Barcelona Interest

11 hours ago
imago1009379984h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Summer Transfer Decision as Chelsea Eye Jules Kounde Move

12 hours ago