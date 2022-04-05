Skip to main content
Thiago Silva: I Don't Like to Lose & Chelsea Gave Me Chance to Keep Winning

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has outlined his mentality as he admitted the Blues have given him a chance to keep winning after moving to Stamford Bridge in 2020.

The Brazilian has lifted the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in his first seasons at Chelsea as well as falling to defeat in an FA Cup and Carabao Cup final.

When discussing his mentality in an exclusive interview with the Chelsea website, Silva revealed he is grateful for the Club for presenting him opportunities as he hates to lose.

imago1010493707h

"I don't like to lose," he said. "I always like to be fighting for something. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think Chelsea gave me that, the chance to keep winning and playing at a high level. Of course I do my part, but on my side I also have a club that aims for big things so that was one of the main reasons for me to make that decision, so I could be as happy as I am now."

The 37-year-old is still a key part of Thomas Tuchel's backline as one of the first names on the teamsheet week in, week out.

imago1009789951h

He will be hoping to end the season on a high with Chelsea as they have reached the FA Cup semi-final and Champions League quarter-final once again, looking to win a domestic trophy and retain their European crown this season.

Silva will also be hoping to keep up his fine form ahead of the World Cup at the end of the year, with Brazil listed as one of the favourites for the tournament.

imago0078499516h
