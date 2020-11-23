SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Thiago Silva is 'very important' to Chelsea side, says Frank Lampard

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has hailed the importance of new arrival Thiago Silva to the club. 

The 36-year-old was one of three defensive reinforcements added by Lampard this summer - Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell being the other two.

Since Silva's arrival, the Blues have looked much more solid at the break which has seen them keep six clean sheets in their last seven, conceding just one goals. 

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-rennes
(Photo by ADAM DAVY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ahead of Rennes in the Champions League, where Silva will return after being rested, Lampard highlighted his importance to his side.

"He's very important, and he's become very quickly important for us. He brings experience, he brings qualities on the pitch, and he brings a leadership which has been very impressive considering he doesn't speak the language very well. He can talk French and Portuguese with some of the teammates. 

"His daily attitude to training, his focus and preparation for games I think is something that rubs off on the other players. I always admired him from afar and now it's a pleasure to be able to work with him."

John Terry was also full of praise for the Brazilian's influence on the Chelsea side following his arrival. 

----------

