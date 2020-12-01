SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Thiago Silva & Kai Havertz nominated for UEFA 2020 Team of the Year

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz have both been included on the list of nominees for the UEFA 2020 Team of the Year. 

Chelsea signed the duo from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayer Leverkusen this summer in just two of the seven summer additions made by Frank Lampard this summer.

Silva, 36, has seen his run to the Champions League final with PSG recognised and his fine start to life at Chelsea. While Havertz has recorded 13 goals and eight assists in 2020 for Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea combined. 

----------

Full list of nominees:

Goalkeepers: 

Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyon), Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) & Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Defenders: 

David Alaba (Bayern Munich), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Angelino (RB Leipzig), Juan Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain/Chelsea), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) & Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: 

Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich/Liverpool), Hossem Aouar (Olympique Lyon), Ever Banega (Sevilla/Al-Shabab), Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Papu Gomez (Atalanta), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen/Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) & Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig)

Forwards: 

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Angel di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) & Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

----------

You can choose your UEFA 2020 Team of the Year here.

----------

