Thiago Silva 'Likes' Chelsea's Move For Romelu Lukaku as He Drops Transfer Hint

The Brazillian may have dropped the biggest hint yet.

Thiago Silva has possibly dropped the biggest hint yet that Romelu Lukaku is set for a Chelsea return as the Brazillian defender liked a post hinting at the return of Lukaku on Instagram.

Thomas Tuchel has targeted Lukaku as the man to lead the line for Chelsea going into the 2021/22 season and the players are aware of this.

Twitter user Nouman (@nomifooty) spotted that the Chelsea defender liked a post which hinted at Lukaku's return.

The post refers to last season, when Frank Lampard was asked about the possible transfer of Kai Havertz, who ended up joining the Blues.

Lampard delivered a similar response to that of Tuchel when asked about Romelu Lukaku.

This comes after Silva was also spotted scrolling past an edited picture of Lukaku in a Chelsea shirt.

Chelsea fans will be hoping for a similar outcome to when Lampard refused to talk about Havertz, who went on to sign for the club and score a winner in the Champions League final under Tuchel later that season,

What did Thomas Tuchel say about Lukaku?

The Chelsea boss was questioned about the potential signing of Lukaku and responded to the rumours by saying: "I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. He's a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and I will not talk about him in this situation.

"You can imagine a lot of players want to come and join but we will not talk about that."

