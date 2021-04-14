Thiago Silva makes admission on future amid Chelsea contract decision

Thiago Silva has admitted he wants to continue playing at the highest level with his contract set to expire at the end of the season at Chelsea.

The 36-year-old signed an initial one-year contract at Chelsea but the club are hoping to extend his deal by a further year this summer.

Silva was part of the Chelsea team which progresses into the Champions League semi-finals after a 2-1 aggregate win over FC Porto, which sees Chelsea remain in three competitions this season.

Chelsea are in the race for top four hoping to secure European qualification next season, and have an FA Cup semi-final on Saturday against Manchester City.

Yet to decide on his future, Silva has confirmed he wants to continue playing at the highest level despite being 36 ahead of the World Cup next year.

He said in Seville: "My secret is hard work. All my career I prepared to reach the end stage. I took as my example Maldini who played until 40 with Milan. In the last six months we played together it was an extraordinary thing. From that moment I started to think that if I prepared I could be at that level at age 36. I still play in the Champions League which is the most important tourney I want to follow the path blazed by Maldini.

"I hope to continue at this level and make it to the World Cup in Qatar."

Silva is eyeing Champions League glory with Chelsea this season after they booked their place in the last four for the first time since 2014.

He added: "We did not play a great match today, but we did our jobs in the first leg. We allowed a great goal for Taremi but we hope that we can celebrate this trophy."

