Thiago Silva Makes Chelsea Promise After Signing Contract Extension

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has made a promise following penning a new one-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The 37-year-old has proven to be a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side once again this season with a string of impressive performances.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand App, Silva discussed his new contract and made a promise to the Blues fans.

imago1008930568h (1)

When asked about his emotions following signing a new deal, he said: "Yes of course, I’m very good here. That’s also thanks to the career I had at Milan, and PSG. It means I arrived at Chelsea as an experienced player."

The Brazilian continued to praise the Chelsea fans, who have shown loyal support to him during his first years in Blue.

Read More

"Also, the supporters are always by my side. That’s very important because they’re there even if we’re losing, and if they support it’s also because I’ve been playing well," he continued.

"Now the club have given me this opportunity to continue to do this, and I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level."

imago1006780000h

Silva's promise will come as a boost to Chelsea fans, who have seen the best from the world-class defender as he ages like fine wine.

The Brazilian has unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19 and must complete a period of isolation before returning to action for Thomas Tuchel's side and is set to miss the FA Cup third round clash against Chesterfield.

Blues fans will be hopeful that he can keep up his fine form that he has shown since arriving at the club as Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract at the end of the season and could depart.

Thiago Silva Makes Chelsea Promise After Signing Contract Extension

