Thiago Silva Makes Honest Palmeiras Admission Ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

Thiago Silva has opened up on Palmeiras and told Chelsea what to expect as they prepare for the Club World Cup final.

The defender came up against the Brazilian side during his time in South America at the beginning of his career.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, the 37-year-old told the Blues what to expect from the final.

He said: “They’re a very good club in Brazil. In the past they have been very strong, playing a lot in the Libertadores and winning it once before.

"Now they are one of the biggest clubs in Brazil, and have won the Libertadores two years in a row giving them the possibility to come here and play this competition. They are a very well-structured club.

Read More

"They deserve to be here, and we have to respect their history because it’s a big club with good supporters.”

Silva spoke highly of the team standing in the way of Chelsea's first Club World Cup trophy despite Palmieras defender Joaquín Piquerez being less than respectful towards the Blues.

However, the talking will be done on the pitch as the Champions of Europe look to add the trophy to their impressive collection, already winning the UEFA Super Cup after last year's Champions League triumph.

Thomas Tuchel will be in the dugout guiding his team to what will hopefully be a successful final before returning to England for Premier League action next week.

