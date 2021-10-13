    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thiago Silva Makes Honest Thomas Tuchel Admission Regarding Future Coaching Career

    Author:

    Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has discussed his manager Thomas Tuchel, who he played under at Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Chelsea.

    The pair have enjoyed success at Chelsea, lifting the Champions League trophy during their first season in London.

    In a honest interview where the Brazilian discussed his future as a manager, Silva reflected on Tuchel's methods.

    sipa_35322387

    Speaking in a press conference via Sport Witness, Silva said:“It’s still far away. But at the same time it’s close. The coolest thing is that I’m close to very capable people.

    “This gives you knowledge of the situation, of what you want. Not only here, but also at Chelsea with Tuchel. I hope that for my coaching career this can add a lot to me. I learned and continue to learn important things for football and for life.

    sipa_33493262

    “This is important because sometimes you don’t have to be a great coach, but a great manager. I have good examples, like Tite and Tuchel. It makes me more confident about what I want for my career and my life. I’m studying.”

    The 37-year-old has shown that he can still play at the top level, not letting his age slow him down as he is still one of Tuchel's key players but he already has one eye on his next step in football.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage (27)
    News

    Thiago Silva Makes Honest Thomas Tuchel Admission Regarding Future Coaching Career

    37 seconds ago
    sipa_35372330
    Transfer News

    Report: Newcastle Lists Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek as Transfer Target for Next Year

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35324508 (3)
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Still 'Has Inter in His Heart' - Says Striker's Agent

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (38)
    News

    Leyton Orient Goalkeeper Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea's Edouard Mendy

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35482312
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus Keen on Signing Chelsea Target Aurelien Tchouameni

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35378485
    Transfer News

    Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Hints at Future Amid Manchester City Links

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35510682
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Handed Boost in Race For Aurelien Tchouameni

    3 hours ago
    pjimage (37)
    Transfer News

    Report: Newcastle Target Chelsea Pair Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek Following Takeover

    3 hours ago