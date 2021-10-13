Thiago Silva Makes Honest Thomas Tuchel Admission Regarding Future Coaching Career

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has discussed his manager Thomas Tuchel, who he played under at Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Chelsea.

The pair have enjoyed success at Chelsea, lifting the Champions League trophy during their first season in London.

In a honest interview where the Brazilian discussed his future as a manager, Silva reflected on Tuchel's methods.

Speaking in a press conference via Sport Witness, Silva said:“It’s still far away. But at the same time it’s close. The coolest thing is that I’m close to very capable people.

“This gives you knowledge of the situation, of what you want. Not only here, but also at Chelsea with Tuchel. I hope that for my coaching career this can add a lot to me. I learned and continue to learn important things for football and for life.

“This is important because sometimes you don’t have to be a great coach, but a great manager. I have good examples, like Tite and Tuchel. It makes me more confident about what I want for my career and my life. I’m studying.”

The 37-year-old has shown that he can still play at the top level, not letting his age slow him down as he is still one of Tuchel's key players but he already has one eye on his next step in football.

