Thiago Silva Makes Paolo Maldini Admission as Chelsea's Oldest Squad Member Continues to Thrive

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has made an admission on football legend Paolo Maldini as he continues to impress for the club, despite being their oldest player in the squad. 

The Blues man joined the west London side as a free agent in the summer of 2020 and has been one of their most important players ever since. 

He signed a contract extension in January, which will now see him feature for the club until the summer of 2023. 

imago1010775335h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website Silva made an admission on Maldini, with both centre-backs featuring for AC Milan.

"I hope I can do the same thing that Maldini did at Milan, playing until he was 40 or 41 years old.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"That’s my plan for the immediate future and I have prepared myself for that."

He also spoke on his move to the World and European Champions, despite now being 37-years-old as he said: "So many people had their doubts whether I’d be able to play to the same standard here as I did at PSG but I never had any doubts of how I’d perform for the club. 

imago1010699849h

"I feel like I’ve kept up my standard here at Chelsea bearing in mind it’s the best league in the world.

"I left a big club but joined a big one as well. I stayed at a high level and I’m really proud of how it’s gone but it’s been a lot of hard work to keep up those high standards."

Silva has made 69 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, with five goals and two assists to his name.

imago1007013134h
