Thiago Silva Makes Paris Saint-Germain Admission Following Sergio Ramos Signing

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has expressed his sadness following Paris Sant-Germain's acquisition of Sergio Ramos this summer.

The Brazilian left Paris to move to Chelsea last summer and had a fine season, lifting the Champions League with the Blues.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil via GFFN, Silva reflected on the signing.

The defender admitted: “I have nothing against Sergio Ramos, but Sergio, at the time at which they offered him a 2-year contract, was the same age as me last year. So that made me truly sad.

"I have not yet spoken about it with anyone, because it made me really sad because I felt like I had done nothing for the club. My departure is a page that has certainly been turned, but at the same time I think a lot, I reflect a lot on everything that has happened.

"I think that something else could have been done. Because it was not 8 days, or 8 months that I spent with PSG. It was 8 years with lots of victories, lots of work to be able to change, and put PSG at the level that it is at today.”

The Brazilian has always spoken with respect when discussing his former club but will not be too disappointed to have left Paris as he lifted Europe's most coveted trophy under his former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel in west London last season.

“I want PSG to win, because the club deserves all the respect. But, in light of the way that things played out, I have this feeling of sadness and I feel that it could have been done differently.” Silva continued.

The defender will be looking to add to his impressive trophy collection as the Blues look to challenge at the top of the Premier League this season.

