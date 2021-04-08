Thiago Silva makes 'surprising' admission on Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel

Thiago Silva has been surprised by how quickly the Chelsea squad have adapted to Thomas Tuchel's way of playing since he took charge of the club back in January.

Chelsea have flourished since the German took over which saw them go on a 14 game unbeaten run, before it ended on Saturday against West Brom in a 5-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

But the Blues have become even more compact at the back and have managed to grind out the results. That has seen them climb back up the table into top four contention and also sees them going strongly in both the Champions League and FA Cup.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Silva has been pleasantly surprised how quickly the Chelsea team have got to grips with Tuchel's methods and tactics.

"Since the first game against Wolves, he made some tactical changes in the team, saying what he’d like the team to do, so you can see the coach has already put his mark here," said Silva.

"His way of playing has convinced the players that it’s possible to hold the ball and be aggressive when necessary so we get on the field knowing basically all that we have to do.

"I have known for two years all I have to do on the field – when to go up, when to hold the ball. Often, other players take a little longer getting the coach’s timing but surprisingly they haven’t taken long to understand Tuchel’s way of playing and behaving in the field."

