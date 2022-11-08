Thiago Silva Named In Brazil Squad For 2022 World Cup

Silva, who turned 38 in September, will be featuring in his fourth World Cup, where he will face Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G in Qatar.

The Chelsea defender has played 1375 minutes in all competitions this season, scoring twice, showing no signs of slowing down as he approaches the end of his playing career.

Thiago Silva signed for Chelsea on a free in 2020 IMAGO / Sportimage

Silva travels to Qatar as part of a defensive corp of Gleison Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Telles, Alex Sandro, Danilo and 39-year old Dani Alves, who with just one more game for his country will become the joint second-most capped Brazilian player alongside Roberto Carlos - with 125 games played for the Selecao.

Silva will once again captain Brazil in another World Cup, having led his country since Brazil began qualifying for the 2014 tournament.

Silva will hope that his side can go all the way and do better than they did at Russia 2018, where they were beaten 2-1 by Belgium in the quarter-finals.

The 39-year old has played 109 times for Brazil IMAGO / Action Plus

The 2014 World Cup in their home nation also saw them knocked out at the tail end of the tournament, when they were defeated 7-1 by eventual champions Germany in the semi-finals, the result arguably the biggest shock in World Cup history.

The 5-time world champions are many people's favourites to take the crown this year - can Silva lead his country to glory in what will likely be the last tournament he plays? We will find out.

Read More Chelsea Stories