Chelsea Handed Double Boost as Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante Return to Training Ahead of Spurs Tie

Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante provided Thomas Tuchel with a welcome boost as they both returned to training on Tuesday afternoon at Cobham.

Both tested positive for Covid-19 last week and have missed the last two matches against Tottenham and Chesterfield due to isolating. 

Their availability to face Tottenham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi final tie was unclear when Tuchel addressed the media in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday at 1.30pm (UK). 

“I don’t know (if they will be available)," said Tuchel

pjimage (7)

"We have to wait, to see if they are ready in training and respond. If we do it it’s a gamble. I’m not sure if we do it and how much responsibility we can take there. We have to do it step by step and not in the moment am I sure if they come to training. If they come to training we have to see and decide there.”

Read More

Now that the pair have returned to training, will Tuchel take the gamble? Chelsea have a two goal advantage and with Manchester City their next opponent, the Blues boss may look to save them for Saturday's trip to the Etihad. 

Lewis Hall, who made his Chelsea debut against Chesterfield, was also in training on Tuesday and is likely to be included in the matchday squad for the trip to north London. 

imago1009016303h

Tuchel wants the best performance from Chelsea against Antonio Conte's side to ensure they book a place in next month's final.

He added: "I am very sure that everybody knows we play a very important match in a derby against Tottenham, big stadium, big club and very competitive coach on the other side. We need our best level.”

