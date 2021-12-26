Thiago Silva & N'Golo Kante Hand Chelsea Double Injury Blow During Aston Villa Win

Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante have delivered Chelsea another double injury blow after the duo were forced off during their 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Chelsea got back to winning ways in the league as they came from behind to clinch a win to end their Boxing Day hoodoo.

But despite the win, Chelsea's problems mounted as Silva and Kante both picked up injuries at Villa Park to pack out the medical room further.

Silva came off with a hamstring problem, while Kante was replaced by Mateo Kovacic which has now been revealed that it was due to a reoccurring knee problem.

"N'Golo is very painful in exactly the same spot as his (knee) injury and Thiago has a hamstring problem.

"We are checking on a daily basis who can be pushed. This is pretty challenging. I don't have any concerns about the schedule, mentality or quality of our players but it is demanding."

Tuchel was asked if they were both doubts to face Brighton next week. He replied: "I guess so. It is only two days."

It was a big win for Chelsea on the road and the reaction from the squad pleased Tuchel as they came away with all three points.

He added: "It’s a big victory. It’s very hard to play here and when you go a goal down at Villa Park, it’s very hard to come from behind and win.

"The reaction from the players was very good, the mentality was outstanding. It was a very deserved win because we did not allow many big chances from possession or counter-attacks.

"So in that sense it is job done but we are also worried. We have another injured player and we play against a team with no (players on} international duty and at some point that will catch up with us."

