Thiago Silva on 'tough' & 'unique' week at Chelsea after Frank Lampard' sacking & Thomas Tuchel's arrival

Thiago Silva has opened up on the tough week at Chelsea which has seen Frank Lampard sacked and Thomas Tuchel become the new Head Coach.

After poor run of results and performances in the Premier League - five defeats in eight league games - Lampard was axed on Monday by the club after 18 months in charge.

One day later and Tuchel was confirmed as the new Head Coach on Tuesday on an 18-month contract with an option of a further year.

READ MORE: Thiago Silva begins contract extension talks with Chelsea

It's a unique situation for the Brazilian. He arrived at Chelsea in the summer, brought in by Lampard after leaving PSG at the end of his deal, who Tuchel was then manager of.

Now he has reunited with his former boss sooner than he probably expected, if he ever did.

(Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Silva, 36, has admitted it's been a difficult week for all concerned with the club and personally it's a mixture of sadness and happiness.

"It’s been a tough week with the departure of one manager and the arrival of a new one," said Silva to the official Chelsea website.

"I have a really good relationship and get on well with them both. The six months I spent working with Frank were fantastic. And I had two unbelievable years with Tuchel in Paris too, including getting to the final of the Champions League.



(Photo by Michael Regan)

"It’s been a really unique week for me, different to anything I’ve experienced before, because when managers have changed before, the incoming coach has never been someone I’ve already worked with, who I already have such a good relationship with. It’s always been new managers who I’ve not worked with before. So I’m left with mixed feelings. Sadness for one, happiness for the other."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube