Thiago Silva opens talks with agent to extend Chelsea contract until 2022

Thiago Silva has reportedly opened talks with his agent over extending his current Chelsea deal.

After arriving in the summer from Paris Saint-Germain following eight years in France.

Chelsea signed the 36-year-old on a one-year deal with an option to extend to a further year.

Now TuttoMercatoWeb report that the Brazilian has been in touch with his agent over extending his deal in west London to the summer of 2020.

Silva's influence on the Chelsea defence has been massive this, along with the other arrivals of Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube