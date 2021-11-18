Thiago Silva Opens Up on 'Difficult Feeling' After Champions League Final Injury

Thiago Silva has discussed his difficult injury which forced him off during Chelsea's Champions League final win against Manchester City back in May.

The 37-year-old was replaced in the 39th minute at the Estadio do Dragao by Andreas Christensen after a groin problem which left him devastated.

Luckily, three minutes later Kai Havertz scored which proved to be the only and winning goal to claim the club's second Champions League title.

Silva had to watch from the sideline, a different role than he is used to, but his side pulled through to ensure he collected a winners' medal.

In Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' series, the Brazilian was asked about his injury and substitution and he offered an honest response.

“My life flashed before my eyes. It was a difficult feeling because playing in a Champions League final was something I had waited for and dreamt of for so long. But watching the game from the bench is certainly a different type of feeling."

Chelsea coped in Silva's absence and Tuchel put that down to having past experience of suffering.

He said: “We are a team and we have experienced this before. We are a team that can suffer, that does not lose the structure.”

