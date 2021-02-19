Thiago Silva out of Southampton clash ahead of Chelsea's Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Thiago Silva will miss Chelsea's trip to Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The 36-year-old has been missing since he was forced off against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month after sustaining a thigh injury whilst clearing the danger against their London counterparts.

Tuchel had marked the Saints fixture as Silva's return but that appears to have come too early for the centre-back.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon in his pre-match press conference, Tuchel confirmed that the Brazilian wouldn't be ready to return to the side to face the Saints.

"Thiago will be out for the game, he's not ready for the game," revealed Tuchel.

Chelsea will also be without Christian Pulisic who has tightness in his calf. But a double boost for the Blues who will have Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham available for selection down on the south coast at St Mary's.

They face Atletico Madrid in Romania on Tuesday night in the first-leg of their last-16 tie in the Champions League.

Tuche will be eager to see the return of Silva against the Spanish side and resting him on Saturday to ensure he isn't rushed back could prove pivotal come Tuesday.

