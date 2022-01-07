'Speak Freely to Each Other' - Thiago Silva Outlines Honest Relationship With Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

Skip to main content
Thiago Silva Outlines Honest Relationship With Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

Thiago Silva has revealed the level of honesty which is held in his relationship with Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel.  

The 37-year-old worked with Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain before Silva left for Stamford Bridge, with the German following suit shortly after in January 2021. 

Silva has been a mainstay at Chelsea throughout his time in the capital, becoming a key figure in both Frank Lampard's back line, and now Tuchel's.

imago1006594970h (2)

At 37, Silva's workload has to be managed by Tuchel and the medical and fitness department. His playing time is constantly discussed and monitored, and although Silva had to play 90 minutes against Liverpool on January 3 when he felt he wasn't ready, his open and honest relationship with Tuchel allowed for the best outcomes. 

"The relationship we have means we can speak freely to each other," admits Silva. "We don’t hide things, and we speak clearly, just as we did before the Liverpool game.

Read More

imago1008948251h (2)

"I said I thought I wasn’t in the shape to play 90 minutes, I told Thomas, and although I played 90 minutes he knows if I feel something then I will tell him, and he knows if I didn’t come off against Liverpool it’s because I felt well."

Silva has had an illustrious career and is still performing at the highest level despite being 37. How does he do it? 

"The first thing is preparation, the organisation, not just from the players but from all of the staff," added the Brazilian. "I have a really good relationship with the staff.

"It’s great if I’m feeling tired I can speak to the coaching staff, and I can say that it might be risky to play certain matches, and we think about it and we decide whether it’s better to play or to rest." 

