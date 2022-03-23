Thiago Silva Outlines How He Recovers to Stay in Top Shape at Chelsea

Thiago Silva has revealed how he recovers during his time at Chelsea to stay in top shape.

The 37-year-old has been in fine form since he arrived at Chelsea last season, joining on a free transfer after his contract at PSG expired.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Silva lifted the lid on what he does to stay in top shape despite his age.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"When you’re young, you think you’re a superhero," Silva admitted. "I’d play one game a day so in terms of recovery it was a lot quicker, whereas now 24 hours seems like no time at all in which to recover.

"You’ve always got to be active and up to speed with the new recovery methods out there. I’ve got lots of things I do at home like physio work, and nowadays I’ve got a better diet than before. You need to fuel yourself well, not with the bad stuff.

"This is part of what I’ve got to do so that I can optimise this recovery process, which for me needs to be quicker."



This comes after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who had Silva as his captain during their time together in Paris, heaped praise upon the defender for what he brings to his side.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"The dressing rooms are not so big here – which is not a problem – but you're in there for an hour and 15 minutes after 40 hours together so close, you see that even today, even if I know him after Paris, the focus and how professional he prepares for every single game," he said.

"That's why he can perform like this. In a match that has so many long balls, so many second balls where you rely on the quality of your first touch, so many times where if you win a ball in the air, you have to think it lands or does it come back again in a second wave, or does it stay with you?

"If you have the technical ability it makes a huge difference and that is what he does.

"It is very impressive but I can tell you he works very, very hard and on top of it he is a fantastic person and a big character in the dressing room."

Silva will be hoping to earn himself another contract extension, having already signed to stay at the Club for next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube