Thiago Silva Outlines The Key Factor For Footballing Success

IMAGO / PA Images

As the Chelsea defender turns 38, he explains to what he owes his continuing prosperity.

One of the shining lights amongst Chelsea's poor start to the 2022/23 season has been their rarely-wavering centre back Thiago Silva

The Brazil international has used his vital experience to help his side walk away with better results than they had perhaps deserved, and as he turns 38 this week, he's divulged how he copes with the increasing challenge of playing at the top level. 

"It’s very important for me that I can play on this level at this age but it’s not easy, especially in the Premier League," he said to Chelsea FC

"When I finish training, I come back home and think about how I can repair myself for tomorrow.

"The intensity is high from the first minute to the last one so you have to be ready all the time. I might be 38 years old but I think I can help this team as much as possible."

Thiago Silva v Michail Antonio

Silva strong during Chelsea's victory over West Ham. 

He continued: "There are many things that help and players are also more professional now; players are like athletes today. The mental aspect is also very important.

"You know that you need to have a calm head because if you do other things outside the field, you will be tired. That’s my opinion. The players are more professional now than before."

Supporters had been speculating that Silva would retire following the end of this campaign, with his Chelsea contract running until summer 2023, but the veteran may not be done just yet.  

Thiago Silva

Silva celebrating. 

"My aim is to play until I'm 40 years old but I don’t know if it will be this level or this competition," he said.

"It depends on this season and we’ll see what will happen in the World Cup. It also depends on a contract extension but yeah, my aim is to play until I’m 40."

