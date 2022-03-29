Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has outlined what club captain Cesar Azpilicueta brings to the team.

The Blues' defenders have been crucial to the west London side so far this season, with both players using their experience to great effect in Thomas Tuchel's backline.

Azpilicueta has represented the World and European Champions as captain since 2019, and has gone on to become the club's most successful player.

When speaking to the official Chelsea website, Silva revealed what the Spanish international brings to the side in his role as captain.

"There are different types of captains: there are those who talk more, and others who are quieter but mean a lot to the team.

"Azpilicueta has both aspects: he is very important on the field, and outside he brings the team together when necessary to talk about what is necessary and to make things clear so they don't go wrong."

Silva, who himself has put his depth of experience to great use since he joined Chelsea, previously praised Azpilicueta for his leadership qualities as he said: "Azpilicueta, since my arrival, was one of my main supports.

"There are a number of players who have the qualities to be captain, he is one of them. He is a player who tries to unite, tries to help others.

"He’s a spectacular player, a super-professional who certainly deserves to be where he is. Azpilicueta has tremendous qualities."

The two defenders have made a combined total of 70 appearances in all competitions this season as the Blues look to compete on various fronts.

