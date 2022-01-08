'Recognition for Everything That I’ve Done' - Thiago Silva Praises Chelsea Fans After Contract Extension

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has praised his side's fans just days after he signed a new contract at the club.

The Blues man joined the west London side in the summer of 2020 when he left his previous club PSG as a free agent.

He has since become a fan favourite at the European Champions due to his consistent top performances for the side, despite being 37-years-old.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Silva spoke of his appreciation for Blues fans as he plays in his second season at the club.

"For me it’s great, I never imagined that I would live this experience in my career. I felt it a bit at Milan, also in Paris, but here it’s been like this since the first day.

"When you see the images of the fans chanting my name at the end of the Champions League final, even if I hadn’t played all of the games because I’d been injured, for me it also feels like a recognition for everything that I’ve done."

He has made 56 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea since he arrived at the club, scoring four goals and assisting a further two from centre-back.

After the new deal was announced, Silva expressed his delight of extending his contract at the club until 2023.

"To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season.

"I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina and to Mr Abramovich for this opportunity. I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

"It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world."

