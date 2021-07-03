Thiago Silva Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Target Marquinhos

The Brazillians play together for their country and formed a solid partnership at PSG.

Chelsea and Brazil defender Thiago Silva has heaped praise upon his fellow countryman and former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Marquinhos following Chelsea's interest in the 27-year-old.

The Blues have been linked with Marquinhos this summer as Thomas Tuchel wishes to add reinforcements to his Champions League winning squad.

Speaking ahead of Brazil's Copa America knockout stage fixture against Chile, Silva was keen to highlight the qualities of Marquinhos.

Brazil came out 1-0 victors agiant Chile as Silva captained his side for 90 minutes. The Brazillians were down to ten men for the majority of the second half, but Silva and Marquinhos were solid at the back as they kept a clean sheet.

Silva has recently opened up on his desire to play at the top level until the age of 40 or 41, giving Chelsea a boost.

What did Thiago Silva say?

Speaking to the press, via Le10Sport, he said: “I played with him for seven years, he taught me a lot even if he was younger than me.

“He is very intelligent. He is a player who is in the top 3 defenders in the world; he does things that players of his age don’t usually do.”

Thiago Silva in action for Brazil against Chile Photo by EFE/Andre Coelho/Sipa USA

What has Tuchel previously said about Marquinhos?

Speaking to Ligue1.com last year, Tuchel has previously praised his former player.

He said: "He has all the qualities to play in midfield, and has a worker's mentality. He can help the defenders and the forwards at the same time. It's important that he's close to everybody as he's the boss.

"Marqui covers more ground than anybody else in the team and is valuable in the counter-pressing.

Tuchel was Marquinho's coach for two and a half seasons at PSG Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LM/Sipa USA

"If 'Marqui' needs to play at the back, then he will, but he has proven his ability in midfield, he can really push the team to its best level.

"He did that several times last season [2019/20], notably during the 'Final 8' [UEFA Champions League] in Portugal. He scored against Atalanta and Leipzig. He is exceptional."

