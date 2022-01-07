Skip to main content
Thiago Silva Provides Insight Into Recovery & Life at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has lifted the lid on what life is like for the Brazilian at the club, detailing his recovery after matches.

The 37-year-old has been in ifne form so far this season and earned a year contract extension at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand App, Silva opened up on life in London and how he recovers in between games.

imago1008216857h

When asked about how he keeps in good shape despite his age, Silva said: "Then it’s about the recovery after every match. I’m somebody who doesn’t go out much, I stay home with my family, and I recover at home as well.

"I’m one of the first to arrive at the training ground and one of the last to leave, because I do my recovery here."

Read More

The Brazilian proceeded to open up on why he has the mentality of doing the most work possible, citing recovery as an important factor.

imago1006594970h (1)

"I’m 37 so I think it’s necessary to do the maximum, especially when you’re at a club like Chelsea who have given me this new opportunity. You have to give something else and to be able to give something else the recovery is extremely important." he finalised.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that the defender can keep up his fine form, showing no signs of decline despite his age.

The former PSG and AC Milan man has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side, playing the majority of games this season.

