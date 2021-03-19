Thiago Silva reacts to Chelsea being drawn against FC Porto in Champions League quarter-finals

Thiago Silva is 'looking forward' to Chelsea facing FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea were drawn against the Portuguese side in the last-eight of Europe after the draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday morning.

Thomas Tuchel's side were handed one of the 'favourable' draws in the draw, although at this stage of the competition their is no favourable draw, it is anyone's for the taking.

Silva, who was seen coaching on the sidelines throughout their 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the last-16 tie, has been sidelined through injury in recent weeks but should return ahead of the quarter-final tie, which the first leg is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 6 April.

Taking to Instagram following the quarter-final draw, Silva reacted by writing: "Looking forward to the next round."

Head coach Thomas Tuchel was also pleased with the draw after they avoided fellow English sides, Liverpool and Manchester City.

"First of all I am happy we play an international game and not against an English team, the Champions League is about that. We have the second leg at home which feels good because we maybe have a slight advantage to finish at home.

"Clearly, many people will now make us favourites against Porto but that will not help us. You can ask in Turin if that helps you.

"We are self-confident and that is strongly connected with our performances. So we are confident that we will face a strong opponent and face them with respect, but we are in the quarter-final and are focused on winning that."

If Chelsea progress past FC Porto, they will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-finals.

