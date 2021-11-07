'It Wasn’t the Result we Wished For' - Thiago Silva Reacts to Chelsea's Draw Against Burnley

Chelsea's Thiago Silva has reacted to his side's 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday.

The Blues took the lead in the first half thanks to Kai Havertz, heading in a cross from Reece James past goalkeeper Nick Pope.

However with around ten minutes left to play in the match, Burnley substitute Matej Vydra netted from close range to earn his side a point away from home.

In a tweet from his official Twitter account, Silva shared his thoughts on the result as he said: "It wasn’t the result we wished for! Let’s keep running after our goal."

The Brazilian's appearance on Saturday was his 12th of the season so far, as well as his third consecutive start in blue.

Chelsea were in control of the game throughout the first half, enjoying many chances in front of goal. They eventually opened the scoring after Havertz headed in from James' cross just after the half hour mark.

However, despite having 70% of the possession throughout the match, the hosts were unable to convert a wide range of opportunities to double their lead and seal the result.

Soon enough Burnley were able to make the most of a chance with ten minutes remaining, with Vydra capitalising on some poor marking from the Blues backline to equalise in the latter stages.

The result means Chelsea are still top of the Premier League table after 11 games, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

They will next face Leicester City in the first game after the international break.

