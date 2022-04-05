Skip to main content
Thiago Silva Reflects on Chelsea's Champions League Glory in Porto

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has reflected on the Blues' Champions League triumph in Porto over Manchester City last season.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game as Chelsea lifted the competition for the second time in their history.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea's website, Silva has looked back on last year's triumph.

imago1010493707h

"It was difficult, it was hard because a year earlier I had lost the final against Bayern (Munich) in Lisbon," he admitted.

"After some time I was back again to the final where I had some of the worst news of my life, which was tuberculosis, since I was in Porto. I didn't play for some time."

Silva experienced defeat the year before as he captained Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-0 defeat after a Kingsley Coman goal saw the German's lift the trophy.

It was not just Silva who missed out on the trophy, with current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel falling to defeat at the hands of Bayern just months before he was dismissed from PSG.

imago1009370618h

"I've been with him since my time at Paris and I know how important the time there was not only for him but for all of us," Silva continued when discussing Tuchel. 

"So I hope he can keep growing in this profession and that we can continue together. 

"If you look at his history where he comes from, how ill he was, so close to never play football again, and made his way through and overcame these obstacles, he really loves the game." 

The pair will be hoping to add to last season's success and make it back-to-back Champions League trophies.

imago1010493707h
