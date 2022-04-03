Skip to main content
Thiago Silva Reflects on Chelsea's Crushing 4-1 Premier League Defeat to Brentford

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva took to his social media on Saturday evening to reflect on his side's crushing 4-1 defeat to Brentford earlier that day.

The Brazilian defender played all 90 minutes in the tie that saw the Blues concede four goals on the weekend, allowing Arsenal to close the gap on Monday evening as they take on Crystal Palace.

Silva took to his Twitter account after the brutal defeat to reflect on the loss, insisting his side will keep pushing ahead of their Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

"Good days make you happy. Bad days bring you experience. Both are essential for life.

"Happiness makes you good, but troubles make you strong. Pain keeps you human, falls keep you humble.

"Success keeps you bright, but only GOD keeps you standing (Denzel Washington). WE keep going."

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel was asked after the game if his players were looking ahead to their European night on Wednesday during the 4-1 loss, to which he replied:

"Maybe if we lost 1-0 or 2-0, or starting too late," he said, as quoted by football.london. "But this was not the case.

"We struggled in the beginning but I felt us more tired mentally. Not fresh enough. This is normal.

"Yesterday, we were wearing gloves and it was snowing in training. Today, it was very, very warm. Again, it's more difficult for us than them to play as the underdog and be well prepared for this match.

"We are well prepared but are in one half of a training session."

