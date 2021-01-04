NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Thiago Silva reflects on 'painful' defeat to Man City

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has admitted he can't understand what is going wrong at the club. 

The 36-year-old, who joined on a free transfer in the summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, made an instant impact on the Blues defence but in recent weeks they have been shipping many goals. 

Frank Lampard's side have conceded seven goals in their last three outings, claiming just one point from a possible nine, and Man City were the latest to inflict defeat on the Blues, winning 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in the Premier League. 

It was another performance which didn't reflect the quality of side that Chelsea have, and the Blues and Lampard are under real pressure to turn their form around. 

Speaking to RMC Sport post-match, Silva couldn't figure out what has gone wrong at Chelsea: "No, I don't understand what's wrong.

"If I understand before, I think I could have given some advice, but that's how it is, it's football, it's the Premier League, one of the toughest championships around the world.

READ MORE: Frank Lampard's job at Chelsea in under 'serious threat'

"You have to be careful, work harder, be stronger as a team, but I think the team is good, the second half was much better than the first in my opinion.

"We tried to play a little more, we managed to play. I think we were superior in possession of the ball in the second half, sometimes it does not work as we want, as we have prepared, but, that's how it is football.

“We must prepare for the next match when it arrives."

Silva also spoke to the BBC post-match and added how painful the first half performance was.

"It was painful in the first half in football terms because their level of play shows where we need to aspire to.

“In the second half I saw a reaction but the work needs to be done."

