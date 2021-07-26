Thiago Silva Returns to London Ahead of New Premier League Season at Chelsea

Chelsea's Brazillian defender Thiago Silva is set to return to Cobham after posting a picture on his way back to England.

The defender was on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America, narrowly missing out on the trophy as they lost in the final.

Taking to Instagram, Silva posted a photograph with his wife as his family return to London ahead of the new season.

Following a successful debut campaign in England, Silva was rewarded with a new contract at Stamford Bridge and will be playing his football in London next season.

However, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hinted that the defender may not be ready to start the season following his holiday.

"I'm always happy if Thiago goes for a holiday and comes back with us for pre-season because at his age he needs a certain amount of training to play in an intense league like the Premier League," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website.

"So now we will have a bit of a delay in his personal season when he comes back late from the Copa.

"I was a bit sad when they couldn't win at home against Argentina but I hope it's not too big a setback. He won it last time and he was a big part of it again, and of course he played a fantastic role in our half a year and hopefully he can conserve the spirit and the quality and the level of fitness."

PRESSINPHOTO

The defender has previously outlined his desire to play at the top level until the age of 40 as he will be looking to earn another contract at Chelsea following this season.

