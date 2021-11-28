Thiago Silva Reveals Chelsea Game Plan to Stop Cristiano Ronaldo Against Manchester United

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has revealed his side's game plan to halt Cristiano Ronaldo in his tracks in their clash with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will host the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge on Sunday in matchday 13 of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Thomas Tuchel's boys will look to take advantage of United as they go through a transition period getting used to new manager Ralf Rangnick.

IMAGO / Gribaudi / ImagePhoto

Speaking ahead of the Sunday afternoon clash, Silva addressed his side's tactic to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring.

"I just hope for this game the team prepares well and comes together collectively to stop United's best players and that's not just Ronaldo, because Ronaldo doesn't play on his own," Silva told Chelsea FC.

"He always does well served by Bruno Fernandes and others on that team so if we prepare well and understand if we stop those players who are serving Ronaldo then we'll be able to stop Ronaldo himself.

"That's the best way to prepare for this game."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea's preparations all stem from Thomas Tuchel's management, which Silva has heavily praised.

"He's a manager who works really hard, particularly on the tactical side, thinking about attacking shapes," Silva continued.

He's someone who always thinks about winning so in order to do that he needs to think about different attacking plans."

"It's interesting to see because the way he prepares us we put into practice everything that we train with him, and at the moment it's all coming off."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube