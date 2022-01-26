Thiago Silva Confirms Chelsea's Travel Plans for Club World Cup

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed the club's plans for their upcoming trip to the Club World Cup.

The Blues were set to travel to Japan for the competition in December, but it was postponed due to the situation regarding Covid-19 and has now been moved to the United Arab Emirates.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be competing in the illustrious competition due to their UEFA Champions League success last season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking in an interview, via ESPN, Silva revealed what his club's plans are for their trip to the Middle East, where they will be looking to win the competition at the second time of asking.

"If I'm not mistaken, we’ll have 10 days of vacation. We'll be back later with a calm mind, rested, where we'll still have a game for the FA Cup.

"Later that day, we will traveI to Abu Dhabi. So you can be sure that Chelsea are going strong, and we're going to be prepared.

"I hope the team can be more successful than the last time they faced Corinthians. Let's hope this time is different."

Imago / PA Images

The last time the Blues travelled to the Club World Cup, they beat Mexican side Monterrey in the semi-final before unexpectedly losing to Brazilian outfit Corinthians in the final.

Chelsea's first game will be played on February 9 but they are yet to find out who they will be up against, with the final being held just three days later.

Basing off of Silva's comments, the squad will fly to Abu Dhabi after their FA Cup fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge after the winter break.

