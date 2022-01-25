Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thiago Silva Reveals Delight to Secure Chelsea Contract Extension

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed his delight to have extended his contract with the club, admitting that he hopes to win more titles in his time at Stamford Bridge.

The 37-year-old Brazil international has shown his world class ability over the last season and a half in Blue, lifting the Champions League in his debut season in England.

Speaking to Joao Castelo-Branco, Silva opened up on his pride having sealed a contract extension at the club.

imago1009370600h

His extension was confirmed earlier in January and Silva is set to remain at the club for the 2022/23 season, sealing a third season of action for the Blues.

"I am extremely happy here, and even more delighted to have renewed my contract with the club. And I hope that I can continue to give titles to this club." he said.

Read More

Silva is not the only one delighted that he will be remaining at the club as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed he is over the moon to keep the Brazilian in London.

imago1009394823h

When asked about the news, Tuchel joked: “Benjamin Button. Thiago Button of football!

"I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that. It is a miracle in a way. He came to this league, this schedule, this approach and intensity of a daily business, in the every end of his career. This was very brave."

With Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger all out of contract at the end of the season, Silva's signing is a huge boost to the Blues who will have a leader in the squad next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009370600h
News

Thiago Silva Reveals Delight to Secure Chelsea Contract Extension

1 minute ago
imago1009092747h
News

Report: Chelsea Trying to Convince Christensen & Azpilicueta to Extend Deals Amid Barcelona Interest

1 hour ago
imago1009379984h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Summer Transfer Decision as Chelsea Eye Jules Kounde Move

1 hour ago
imago1009264059h
Transfer News

Revealed: When Chelsea Will Have to Make a Decision Over Armando Broja's Future Amid Southampton & West Ham Interest

2 hours ago
imago1009024190h
News

Lewis Hall Reveals Chelsea's Best Trainers Following First Team Breakthrough

2 hours ago
imago1008894018h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Frustrated by Andreas Christensen as Barcelona Grow in Confidence

3 hours ago
imago1009106927h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hold Ousmane Dembele Talks With Agreement Near

4 hours ago
imago1009370799h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Waiting on Cesar Azpilicueta Decision Over Future Amid Barcelona Talks

4 hours ago