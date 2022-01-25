Thiago Silva Reveals Delight to Secure Chelsea Contract Extension

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed his delight to have extended his contract with the club, admitting that he hopes to win more titles in his time at Stamford Bridge.

The 37-year-old Brazil international has shown his world class ability over the last season and a half in Blue, lifting the Champions League in his debut season in England.

Speaking to Joao Castelo-Branco, Silva opened up on his pride having sealed a contract extension at the club.

His extension was confirmed earlier in January and Silva is set to remain at the club for the 2022/23 season, sealing a third season of action for the Blues.

"I am extremely happy here, and even more delighted to have renewed my contract with the club. And I hope that I can continue to give titles to this club." he said.

Silva is not the only one delighted that he will be remaining at the club as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed he is over the moon to keep the Brazilian in London.

When asked about the news, Tuchel joked: “Benjamin Button. Thiago Button of football!

"I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that. It is a miracle in a way. He came to this league, this schedule, this approach and intensity of a daily business, in the every end of his career. This was very brave."

With Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger all out of contract at the end of the season, Silva's signing is a huge boost to the Blues who will have a leader in the squad next season.

