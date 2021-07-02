Thiago Silva Looking to Play Football Until 41

Thiago Silva Makes Admission Over When He Will Retire From Football

Chelsea and Brazil defender Thiago Silva has revealed that he plans on playing at the top level until the age of 40 or 41.

The 36-year-old signed on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer on an initial one-year-deal, but both parties had the option for a further year.

Silva has had a stellar season at the back for the Blues, originally brought in by Frank Lampard, and finishing the season with Thomas Tuchel who he worked with at PSG last season.

His debut season in England was capped off with Champions League glory in Porto. Although he was forced off through injury, his side pulled through and secured a 1-0 victory to ensure Silva wasn't left heartbroken again after the defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2019/20 final.

The defender earned himself a one year contract extension at Chelsea following his impressive season and has revealed his desire to continue at the top level for years to come.

Thiago Silva had a fantastic first season at Chelsea, earning himself a contract extension Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Speaking to media in Brazil, the centre-back outlined his ambtions to continue at the top level.

He said: “I hope I can do the same thing that Paolo Maldini did at Milan, playing until he was 40 or 41 years old.

“That’s my plan for the immediate future. I have prepared myself for that and now at 36 years old I continue to play at a high level and that gives me a great deal of pride.”



“From this moment on I have to live each season and each competition,” he added. “I play very carefully because my physique is no longer the same as it was two or three years ago and the recovery from one game to another takes longer.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube