'It’s Mentally Difficult' - Thiago Silva Comments on Chelsea's Tough Fixture Schedule

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has commented on his side's difficult fixture schedule over the festive period.

The Blues are playing nine games in three competitions across the month of December, an average of around two games a week.

Thomas Tuchel's side are competing at the top end of the Premier League in the search for their sixth title, as well as the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Silva gave his thoughts on the busy schedule over the next few weeks and how it impacts the squad.

“It’s not only physically difficult this league, it’s mentally difficult. There are a lot of matches at the moment, a lot of injuries, not just for Chelsea, and it’s the most intense league in Europe.

“You have to make changes, and you can pay a little bit for that, but it’s not an individual sport, it’s a collective one.

“We must keep our head up and get ready for the next match that’s coming, because we can’t change what’s happened, but we can change the future.”

Despite only being five days into the month, the Blues have already played twice with a win against Watford and defeat against West Ham.

Wednesday evening will see them face Zenit in their final group game of the Champions League, before heading home to Stamford Bridge to face Leeds in the league.

Three games in six days in the lead up to Christmas Day will include a trip to Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

