Thiago Silva reveals he already wants to extend Chelsea stay after this season

Matt Debono

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has admitted he wants to extend his time at the club beyond next summer. 

Silva signed on a free transfer this summer on a one-year contract with an option to extend for a further year. 

The 36-year-old has been a welcome addition to the backline of Frank Lampard's side, which has seen them only concede one goal in their last six games in all competitions. 

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league (35)
Ben Chilwell [left] and Silva [right] embracing each other following the 4-1 win against Sheffield United.(Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)

And now Silva has revealed he already hopes to continue his time in west London after this season.

"I have learned in [a lot of different competitions] and I use it to help young players," Silva said whilst on international duty with Brazil.

"This is my first experience in the Premier League. I hope to continue to play well and that my contract will be renewed."

Silva scored his first goal for the Blues in the league against Sheffield United recently, and was included in the list of nominations for October's Premier League Player of the Month award.

chelsea-fc-v-fc-sevilla-group-e-uefa-champions-league (27)
Silva [left] has built a solid partnership with Kurt Zouma [right] at the heart of the backline this season.(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

PSG have already admitted they could have made a mistake by letting the defender leave. 

"It was a moment where we could not give them exactly what they wanted," said sporting director Leonard. "It was a financial and generational problem. The decisions were difficult to take. Aside from that, we could have made a mistake.”

PSG's loss has been Chelsea's gain as the Blues have flourished at the back following their defensive reinforcement this summer. 

----------

