Thiago Silva Reveals he Had no Doubts of Performing at High Level After Chelsea Move

Thiago Silva has revealed he had no doubts he would continue to perform at the highest level after making his move to Chelsea. 

He signed for the Blues in the summer of 2020 having previously featured for Ligue 1 side PSG. 

Despite now being 37-years-old, Silva has become one of the club's most important players since he arrived in west London, helping them to win even more silverware. 

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the centre-back revealed he never had any doubts about still being able to compete at the top level despite playing in English football for the first time.

"I wasn’t apprehensive but after eight years at a club, I was making such a big move at what is theoretically the tail end of my career, for many players at least.

"So many people had their doubts whether I’d be able to play to the same standard here as I did at PSG but I never had any doubts of how I’d perform for the club.

"I feel like I’ve kept up my standard here at Chelsea bearing in mind it’s the best league in the world.

"I left a big club but joined a big one as well. I stayed at a high level and I’m really proud of how it’s gone but it’s been a lot of hard work to keep up those high standards."

Since joining nearly two years ago Silva has made 69 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

