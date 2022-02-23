'It’s Magic' - Thiago Silva Reveals He Is Loving Life at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva reveals he is 'living a dream' at the club after another strong performance for the World Champions.

The Blues beat Lille 2-0 in their Champions League knockout stage first leg tie on Tuesday night, with the Brazilian keeping yet another clean sheet.

It was Silva's 30th appearance of the season so far, an impressive number considering he is now 37 years old.

IMAGO / Action Plus

In an interview with Fred Caldeira, via Fabrizio Romano, the centre-back revealed he is loving life at the club, with him now competing in his second season in west London.

"I feel like I’m living a dream here at Chelsea. I wasn’t expecting something like that. The fans are always singing my name… it’s magic. It’s a dream.

"I’m really proud to play for Chelsea and their fans."

His teammate Christian Pulisic, who scored against Lille, praised the defender's performance as he said: "Phenomenal. What these guys are doing is really special, the way they defend, the way we defend as a team but especially those guys at the back, they do a phenomenal job."

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Silva joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020 from PSG on a two year deal, before signing a year extension at the beginning of 2022.

He was won three trophies since his arrival in west London; the Champions League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

'O Monstro' was on hand to keep things tight at the back against Lille, with Kai Havertz and Pulisic both netting to give Chelsea the advantage heading into the second leg.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube