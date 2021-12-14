Chelsea's Thiago Silva Reveals How He Managed to Reach His Elite Level

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed the way in which he managed to reach his elite level of football.

At 37-years-old, Silva is most famous for his spells at AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and now at Chelsea.

His trophy cabinet is one of the most impressive in world football, having won the Serie A title, Ligue 1, the Champions League, Copa America, to name a few.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to the Chelsea 5th Stand App, Silva revealed how he has managed to reach such a high level of footballing accomplishments in his career, labelling his ambition and drive as the main reason.

"If I didn’t have ambitions and dreams then there’s no way that I’d be where I am here at Chelsea," he said.

"I’m here because I’ve got that desire to go out and win and achieve more things.

"As my great friend Dani Alves says: 'A human being without dreams is a dead human being.'"

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"You have to have those dreams, and you have to work at them to achieve them.

So, right now, I’m just working as hard as I can and putting everything into my desire to reach the end of my career with all those dreams and ambitions fulfilled."

Silva became the most expensive defender at the time in 2012 when he moved from AC Milan to Paris Saint-Germain for a transfer worth up to €42 million.

He since moved to Chelsea as a free agent and now forms one of the strongest defences in world football.

