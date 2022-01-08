'The First Thing is Preparation' - Thiago Silva Reveals How he Plays for Chelsea at 37-years-old

Skip to main content
Thiago Silva Reveals How he Plays for Chelsea at an Impressive 37-years-old

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed how he is still able to play at the top level of football, despite being 37-years-old. 

The Blues man joined the European Champions in the summer of 2020 from former side PSG as a free agent, and is now playing for the fourth club in his career. 

He has become a fan favourite in west London due to his consistent impressive performances for Thomas Tuchel's side. 

imago1008948251h (2)

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the Brazilian international revealed how he has maintained his high levels of performances, regardless of his age.

"The first thing is preparation, the organisation, not just from the players but from all of the staff. I have a really good relationship with the staff.

Read More

"It’s great if I’m feeling tired I can speak to the coaching staff, and I can say that it might be risky to play certain matches, and we think about it and we decide whether it’s better to play or to rest."

Since arriving in west London at the beginning of last season Silva has made 56 appearances for Chelsea, scoring four goals and assisting a further two.

imago1008930810h

He was instrumental in his debut campaign at the Blues last season, and has gone on to win the Champions League and Super Cup during his time at the side.

It was recently announced that the centre-back has signed a contract extension until 2023, with Silva expressing his delight as he said: "To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season."

